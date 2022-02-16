Skip to main content
Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Says He's Producing House Music

Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Says He's Producing House Music

Farrell's new "Heaven After Dark" series, which will feature DJs playing acid house music, is set to debut in Los Angeles.

Simon Fernandez/Wikimedia Commons

Farrell's new "Heaven After Dark" series, which will feature DJs playing acid house music, is set to debut in Los Angeles.

Perry Farrell, the fabled Lollapalooza founder and Jane's Addiction frontman, has revealed he's been busy working on house music.

In an interview with L.A. Downtown News, Farrell talked about his new "Heaven After Dark" project, which is set to debut this week in downtown Los Angeles. Dubbed an "audio sensory journey," the monthly series is said to incorporate musicians, dancers, comedians and street performers, as well as DJs playing acid house music.

When asked about any current endeavors as an artist, Farrell said he's been producing house music as well as a score for an orchestra.

"Me, personally, I’m working on music for an orchestra," Farrell said. "I’m working on music for Porno for Pyros, working on music for Jane's and then house music—making great house music as well."

Recommended Articles

perry farrell
NEWS

Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Says He's Producing House Music

Farrell's new "Heaven After Dark" series, which will feature DJs playing acid house music, is set to debut in Los Angeles.

just now
dennis rodman
Lifestyle

Dennis Rodman Recalls Wild Night At Techno Club Before Critical 1996 NBA Finals Game

"Ear-splitting techno" was just what Dennis Rodman needed in order to reset for the Bulls' pivotal Game 6 win.

3 hours ago
heartfailure
Lifestyle

Watch the Trailer for "Heart Failure," the First-Ever EDM Musical

"Heart Failure" will soon premiere at the 2022 BFI Future Film Festival.

4 hours ago

Lollapalooza, of course, takes place in Chicago, prevailingly considered the birthplace of house music. Despite the pervasive presence of EDM at his flagship festival, Farrell has been open about his disdain for the genre, which he believes bastardized house music after its stateside corporatization.

"I hate EDM," Farrell told the Chicago Tribune in 2016. "I want to vomit it out of my nostrils. I can’t stand what it did to what I love, which is house music, which was meditative, psychedelic—it took you on a journey. I sometimes cringe at my own festival."

Farrell's "Heaven After Dark" kicks off Thursday, February 17th at the 1926 Room at the Belasco Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. You can purchase tickets here.

Related

chicago skyline, perrys stage, lolla
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Hints at 2021 Edition

Farrell appears eager to get the show back on the road after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chet Porter
NEWS

Chet Porter Reveals he Ghost Produced a Radio Hit Last Year

The Foreign Family Collective artist revealed he ghost produced a track that became a radio hit.

fangs
EVENTS

Sound Nightclub to Host Inaugural FANGS MIDNIGHT SOCIETY

Los Angeles’ newest monthly House Music event is the ultimate combo of prestige and play.

smartbar chicago
NEWS

Chicago Councilman Proposes 24-Hour House Music Clubs

House music all night long—and all day.

lollapalooza
NEWS

Lollapalooza Co-Founder Ted Gardner Dead at 74

In addition to co-founding the iconic Chicago festival, Gardner was a prolific rock manager who worked with Queens of the Stone Age and The Verve, among others.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia has "Lots of New Music Coming" According to W&W

Swedish House Mafia apparently have more than a track or two on the way.

Anna Lunoe and Genesis Owusu
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Teams Up With Genesis Owusu for Silky Smooth House Track, "Back Seat"

The acid house-inspired track, which is Lunoe's first original of the year, comes paired with a moody music video shot on iPhones over quarantine.

263979023_788280241981741_6164734062508173335_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2021: Music Producers

To honor their fearless creativity and profound dedication to their craft, we've recognized 10 of the best electronic music producers of 2021.