Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Says He's Producing House Music

Perry Farrell, the fabled Lollapalooza founder and Jane's Addiction frontman, has revealed he's been busy working on house music.

In an interview with L.A. Downtown News, Farrell talked about his new "Heaven After Dark" project, which is set to debut this week in downtown Los Angeles. Dubbed an "audio sensory journey," the monthly series is said to incorporate musicians, dancers, comedians and street performers, as well as DJs playing acid house music.

When asked about any current endeavors as an artist, Farrell said he's been producing house music as well as a score for an orchestra.

"Me, personally, I’m working on music for an orchestra," Farrell said. "I’m working on music for Porno for Pyros, working on music for Jane's and then house music—making great house music as well."

Lollapalooza, of course, takes place in Chicago, prevailingly considered the birthplace of house music. Despite the pervasive presence of EDM at his flagship festival, Farrell has been open about his disdain for the genre, which he believes bastardized house music after its stateside corporatization.

"I hate EDM," Farrell told the Chicago Tribune in 2016. "I want to vomit it out of my nostrils. I can’t stand what it did to what I love, which is house music, which was meditative, psychedelic—it took you on a journey. I sometimes cringe at my own festival."

Farrell's "Heaven After Dark" kicks off Thursday, February 17th at the 1926 Room at the Belasco Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. You can purchase tickets here.