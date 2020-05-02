Lollapalooza Delves Into the Archives to Present New Livestream Events

Lollapalooza's fate in 2020 remains uncertain. Due to COVID-19, organizers of the Chicago-based festival are working to reach a decision by the end of May as to whether the four-day event will take place this summer.

In the meantime, Lollapalooza is opening up the archives and livestreaming two unique weekly events, Lolla From The Vault and Perry's Power Hour. Lollapalooza was created by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in 1991 and today the festival's primary dance music destination, Perry's Stage, continues to bear his name.

Lolla From The Vault kicked off yesterday as fans relived a 2010 headlining performance from The Strokes. For dance music fans, Perry's Power Hour starts this coming Sunday and will feature Alesso's 2019 headlining set. Both livestream events will continue weekly and will feature Lollapalooza sets not only from the Chicago flagship event, but also Argentina, Berlin, Brazil, Chile, Paris, and Stockholm respectively.

The livestream performances will be fundraising for CrewNation, a charitable organization with a mission to support venue and touring crews that have been kept out of work due to the pandemic.

Perry's Power Hour featuring Alesso begins on Lollapalooza's official YouTube channel at 7PM CST this Sunday, May 3rd.

FOLLOW LOLLAPALOOZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapalooza

Instagram: instagram.com/lollapalooza/

Twitter: twitter.com/lollapalooza