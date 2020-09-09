The London College of Music Examiners Now Recognizes DJing as Formal Education

Thanks to two relentlessly passionate DJs, you can now study the art of DJing and receive a formal GSCE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) qualification.

According to a report by The Guardian, brothers Austen and Scott Smart have been working tirelessly over the last five years to galvanize institutions to recognize DJing as formal education. Forcing the issue via their FutureDJs banner, they have teamed up with the London College of Music Examiners to formulate and offer a syllabus for prospective students to receive formal grades and become certified DJs. Sandra Allan, of exam board AQA, says the objective is to allow "more accessibility and diversity, giving students opportunity they may not have considered before now."

The London College of Music Examiners have updated their website to introduce the course. "LCME is delighted to offer a brand new range of graded exams for DJs in partnership with FutureDJs," the page reads. The exams are broken down into three buckets: "Debut," "Breakthrough," and "Artist." The "Debut" level will be graded by familiarity with decks, mixers, and PAs as well as basic transitions, scratching, beat juggling techniques, and understanding of balancing, structure, track selection, and harmony. The "Artist" level will be more difficult, as the student's are to be considered "suitable to perform to an audience." They will be graded by their ability to master techniques like advanced scratching, looping, and live effect mixing as well as their capability to develop a personal style and sound.

Following the announcement, FutureDJs applicants have been pouring in. They have attracted as many students in the week since the curriculum was published as the three years prior. DJ Sherelle, a BBC Radio 1 resident, said the course was vital to ambitious artists who want to capitalize on their passion for DJing. "Someone like myself would have probably found my passion a lot earlier if I was able to mix all my favourite tracks back in school," she said.

The courses begin in December 2020 and you can find the full syllabus here.

Source: The Guardian