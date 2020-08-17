Flume, Disclosure Collaborators London Grammar Wipe Instagram, Tease New Music

Famed English electronica group London Grammar are a fulcrum of the EDM scene at large, featuring on original songs by some of the most illustrious artists in the genre. Thanks in part to high-profile collaborations with the likes of Flume and Disclosure, among others, their spellbinding indie dance sound is a ubiquitous presence across both the streaming landscape and live music circuit.

London Grammar took to Instagram today, August 17th, to share a cryptic photo and tease new music after a hiatus that has lasted over one year. "Nothing else matters," the post reads. The trio also puzzlingly wiped their Instagram clean, leading fans to believe that new music is on the horizon. "Great to have you back guys," one excited fan wrote.

London Grammar's last official release was "Let You Know," a beautiful collaboration with Grammy Award winner Flume back in summer 2019. The group also joined forces with Disclosure for the duo's fan-favorite single "Help Me Lose My Mind," which appeared on their seminal 2013 debut album Settle.

You can check out the Instagram post below.

