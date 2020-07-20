London Ravers Clash with Police After Underground Rave Shut Down

Over the weekend, riot police were sent to shut down an illicit underground rave at a community center in London. When officers arrived on the scene, a clash with attendees ensued, leading to multiple arrests and injuries.

In a statement obtained by NME, Lucy D’Orsi, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, condemned the underground event and stated that there will be increased police presence to prevent future gatherings. "The violence and disorder they encountered is totally unacceptable, as is the fear I am sure this generates amongst the local community, who called the police for help," she said. "In this case the irresponsible actions of the organiser led to injuries to our officers. Under no circumstance will policing accept this, particularly after we had appealed for such events not to take place."

"Officers will continue to patrol this weekend in increased numbers to keep communities safe," D'Orsi continued. "They will be engaging with local communities but will also be using tactics such as stop and search. Those who go to unlicensed music events are putting themselves, their families and their communities at risk. I urge anyone considering attending an event like this to rethink their plans."

According to reports, attendees hurled items at the officers in response to a baton charge used in an attempt to disperse the crowd. NME also reported that two attendees were arrested at the event and two officers were injured in the scuffle.