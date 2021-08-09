Lorde Said Her Upcoming Album Was Almost a "Big Acid Record"

In a new interview, Lorde shared a few origin stories behind her hotly anticipated Solar Power LP—and some tantalizing comments about its potential electronic influences.

Ahead of her third studio album, scheduled to drop on August 20th, the indie pop superstar discussed the record in a new episode of The New York Times’ "Diary of a Song" series along with longtime producer Jack Antonoff. Waxing poetic about the inspiration behind Solar Power, Lorde said she thought she was going to make a "big acid record."

"The references are so deep, conjuring that slight kind of 'cult leader,' 'take the drug I’m about to put on your tongue' sort of world," she explained. "I say, 'Let the bliss begin' [in 'Solar Power'] like I’m a maniac."

When asked by host Joe Coscarelli whether or not the lyric references LSD, Lorde laughed. "I thought I was going to make this big acid record but I don’t think it was an acid album," she continued. "I had like one bad acid experience in this album, and was like meh, it’s a weed album. It’s one of my great weed albums."

It looks like an acid-fueled Lorde album will have to wait, but it's not out of the question that Solar Power features some electronic-leaning cuts. Antonoff, the album's producer, has worked with Grimes, Charli XCX, and other pop stars who have dabbled in dance music over the years.

Check out Lorde's full "Diary of a Song" interview below.

