Lorde Said Her Upcoming Album Was Almost a "Big Acid Record"
Publish date:

Lorde Said Her Upcoming Album Was Almost a "Big Acid Record"

"Solar Power" instead ended up being a "weed album," Lorde said.
Author:

Krists Luhaers

"Solar Power" instead ended up being a "weed album," Lorde said.

In a new interview, Lorde shared a few origin stories behind her hotly anticipated Solar Power LP—and some tantalizing comments about its potential electronic influences.

Ahead of her third studio album, scheduled to drop on August 20th, the indie pop superstar discussed the record in a new episode of The New York Times’ "Diary of a Song" series along with longtime producer Jack Antonoff. Waxing poetic about the inspiration behind Solar Power, Lorde said she thought she was going to make a "big acid record."

"The references are so deep, conjuring that slight kind of 'cult leader,' 'take the drug I’m about to put on your tongue' sort of world," she explained. "I say, 'Let the bliss begin' [in 'Solar Power'] like I’m a maniac."

Recommended Articles

MAIN COVER DP MJ Widescreen screenshot version
MUSIC RELEASES

Someone Released a Full Album of Daft Punk and Michael Jackson Mashups

The 33-minute project pulls together instrumentals from Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" with vocals from Jackson's "Thriller."

RF_3006_Lorde@Arena_Krists_Luhaers-10_(35769382671)
NEWS

Lorde Said Her Upcoming Album Was Almost a "Big Acid Record"

"Solar Power" instead ended up being a "weed album," Lorde said.

imanu
NEWS

IMANU Falls Through Stage at Czech Music Festival, Ends Up in Hospital

"What was supposed to be one of the best nights of the year turned into a nightmare real quick."

When asked by host Joe Coscarelli whether or not the lyric references LSD, Lorde laughed. "I thought I was going to make this big acid record but I don’t think it was an acid album," she continued. "I had like one bad acid experience in this album, and was like meh, it’s a weed album. It’s one of my great weed albums."

It looks like an acid-fueled Lorde album will have to wait, but it's not out of the question that Solar Power features some electronic-leaning cuts. Antonoff, the album's producer, has worked with Grimes, Charli XCX, and other pop stars who have dabbled in dance music over the years.

Check out Lorde's full "Diary of a Song" interview below.

FOLLOW LORDE:

Facebook: facebook.com/lordemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/lorde
Instagram: instagram.com/lorde
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fKZwLU

Related

Eu2-qwAVcAI_TU6
NEWS

Adventure Club Shares Tracklist, Collaborators of Upcoming "Love // Chaos" Album

Collaborators for the famed duo's new album include Krewella, Said The Sky, and Blanke, among many others.

Rihanna sitting on a white couch during a fashion photo shoot.
NEWS

Skrillex, Diplo and More said to be Involved with Rihanna's Upcoming Album

Rihanna's ninth studio-length album is rumored to feature a few EDM mainstays.

troyboi justin bieber
NEWS

TroyBoi to Appear on Justin Bieber's Upcoming "Justice" Album

The Biebs tapped one of electronic music's most gifted producers for his sixth studio album.

gesaffelstein kanye west
NEWS

Gesaffelstein Produced a Song on Kanye West's Upcoming "Donda" Album: Listen to a Preview

"No Child Left Behind" will drop on Friday, July 23rd on Kanye's hotly anticipated 10th studio album.

Flux Pavilion
NEWS

Flux Pavilion is Streaming His Full Upcoming Album on Twitch Today

Flux is giving fans the opportunity to hear his hotly anticipated sophomore album ahead of its official release later this week.

A black-and-white head shot of DJ Snake.
NEWS

DJ Snake Announces that his Upcoming Album is Almost Finished

The superstar's upcoming project may be closer than we think.

fatboy slim
NEWS

Fatboy Slim Almost Abandoned His Music Career to Become a Firefighter

Thankfully he stayed the course and went on to produce a number of generational dance anthems.

skrillex justin bieber virtual riot
NEWS

Skrillex and Virtual Riot to Appear on Justin Bieber's Upcoming "Justice" Album

Virtual Riot and Skrillex contributed to the album's opener, and the latter produced two additional tracks.