Los Angeles Caps All Non-Essential Public Events To 50 People Or Less

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen California lawmakers take new measures amid a state of emergency. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has directed all non-essential community events involving 50 or more individuals be cancelled or postponed immediately.

This escalation arrives shortly following California Governor Gavin Newsom's mandate to cancel or postpone all social gatherings of 250 individuals or more throughout the state.

Mayor Garcetti announced additional measures to curb the spread such as a ban on all events or conferences taking place on city-owned property. He also announced a plan to implement staggered entry into public buildings, effectively limiting visitation to public spaces to no more than 50 people at a time.

The essential social distancing measures have effectively brought the music industry to a grinding halt. Festivals in the area such as Coachella have already been cancelled or postponed, as well as major tours from Live Nation and AEG Presents.

