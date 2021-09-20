Los Angeles Nightclubs to Require Proof of Vaccination for Entry

The new COVID-19 mandate will go into effect on October 7th.

Patrons of Los Angeles' nightclubs and bars will now be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry under a new mandate set to go into effect on October 7th.

The mandate comes as COVID-19 cases in the United States have surged, and the looming threat of the Delta variant and other COVID-19 strains grows. L.A. County's public health department has also declared that employees of bars, nightclubs, and music venues must receive at least one vaccine dose by October 7th, as well as the guests, KTLA 5 reports.

Patrons of nightclubs in Los Angeles will now be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry under a new mandate.

Tyler Clemmensen

Outdoor “mega-events” of 10,000 people or more will be subject to the same requirements. Negative COVID-19 test results received within 72 hours of attendance will also be an acceptable form of proof to gain entry. A previous edict was more stringent, mandating that indoor events of more than 1,000 attendees require proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter.

The same rules are recommended for restaurants, though they will not be required to comply with the mandate.

"We in public health believe that targeted vaccination mandates are an important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage in our county and ending the pandemic," said L.A. County's Department of Public Health in a statement. "We applaud the president, our governor, our Board of Supervisors, our cities and school districts, and business establishments across the county for creating additional safety at spaces where people are intermingling with targeted vaccination mandates."