Shuttle Overturns at Lost Lands Music Festival, Injures 9

Nine people were injured after a shuttle at the Lost Lands music festival overturned in Licking County this past weekend.

According to local CBS affiliate WBNS, the accident occurred in the campground area at the 7500 block of Kindle Road around 6:30PM. One person was airlifted to Grant Medical Center and two people were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital with possible broken bones. The other six were treated for minor injuries by medics at the scene.

At the time of this report, the cause of the accident is unclear.

Lost Lands recently wrapped up its fourth year this past weekend and consisted of performances from Wooli, Zomboy, Black Tiger Sex Machine, GRiZ, and the festival's founder Excision, among many others.

The three-day festival started on Thursday, September 24th and wrapped up on Friday, September 26th. Excision had a two-hour set, a special "Detox" performance, and an all-original throwback set.

The dubstep mastermind also recently announced his first-ever destination music festival, Paradise Blue. The festival will take place in Cancún, Mexico from April 29th to May 1st, 2022. The lineup currently includes Virtual Riot, 12th Planet, Eliminate, SVDDEN DEATH, ATLiens, and more.

"Taking over part of a truly beautiful place like Cancún with so many insane Bass Music artists is going to be an epic experience I can't wait to share with all of you! I've always loved exploring new places where Headbangers from around the world can come together to unleash their inner selves," Excision said in a statement. "This one will be truly special."