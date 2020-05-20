Louis The Child Announce Forthcoming Debut Album "Here For Now" and Reveal Tracklist

After a bevy of global smash singles and headline appearances at the nation's top electronic music festivals, Chicago-bred future pop duo Louis The Child is finally releasing their debut album.

Here For Now is slated for a June 12th release via Interscope, and it will feature previously released singles “Little Things” with Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, “Free” with Drew Love, “Every Color” with Foster The People, and “Don’t Mind.”

Along with the announcement of the new album, Louis The Child also released one of its singles, the bubbly "Nothing Like You," which features recent Flume collaborator Vera Blue. "Vera Blue absolutely crushed it on the vocals, those harmonies in the bridge get us every time," Louis The Child said in a press statement. "We hope this song brings some life and happiness to you in these times.” You can listen to "Nothing Like You" in full below.

You can pre-order Here For Now here ahead of its June 12th, 2020 release and check out the tracklist below.

