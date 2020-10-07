Louis the Child Goes Full Willy Wonka With "Candy II" Golden Ticket Contest

In celebration of the release of their Candy II beat tape, Louis the Child has launched a special promotion for their fans that sees them taking on the role of real-life Willy Wonkas. If you purchase one of their limited edition Candy II chocolate bars, you have the chance of winning one of five golden tickets, which offer a free VIP concert experience to any headline show when concerts return.

To announce the new contest, the duo took to their socials to share a hilarious "JibJab" version of themselves as Grandpa Joe and Charlie. They even got Deep Roy, the actor who played the Oompa Loompa in the 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory film, to promote the contest.

The release of Candy II saw the duo returning to their mid-2010s roots with a collection of experimental sound design and genre-fluid tracks. The record followed the release of their highly anticipated debut studio album, Here For Now. In conjunction with the beat tape came a highly conceptualized visual companion, shot in the southwest United States by the group's longtime photographer and videographer, Colin Miller.

You can stream and download Candy II across all platforms here. For a chance to purchase the limited edition chocolate bar and pull one of the golden tickets, head over to the competition's official microsite.

