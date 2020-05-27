Louis The Child and Whethan are Facing Off in a Beat Battle Tomorrow

Seemingly out of nowhere, Louis The Child took to Twitter yesterday to formally challenge fellow young gun Whethan to an Instagram Live beat battle.

Longtime friends and frequent collaborators, Louis The Child and Whethan are both on the verge of releasing full-length albums. Louis The Child recently announced their debut record Here For Now along with the project's tracklist and release date and Whethan has been teasing his FANTASY LP for weeks. He recently chatted with EDM.com about the highly anticipated album, which he likened to "getting in a spaceship and leaving Earth off this electronic rainbow.”

Considering all the hype surrounding these two, tomorrow's beat battle should be a doozy. To make it even more salivating for fans, Louis The Child made sure to include one crucial caveat. "Unreleased music only," they wrote in their tweet.

Tune into Louis The Child's Instagram tomorrow, May 28th, to watch these two prodigious dance music acts go head-to-head.

