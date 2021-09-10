September 10, 2021
Lucii and Adventure Club Reveal New Collab
Publish date:

Lucii and Adventure Club Reveal New Collab

Lucii and Adventure Club teased the melodic bass tune all the way back in May of 2020.
Author:

c/o Press

Lucii and Adventure Club teased the melodic bass tune all the way back in May of 2020.

Lucii and Adventure Club are getting set to release a collaboration that fans have been waiting over a year to get their hands on.

Lucii, who was named to EDM.com's Class of 2021, took to Twitter to share a video hyping up her upcoming Metamorphosis tour, which included footage of her live performances set to the unreleased collab. In a reply to the video, she confirmed that the track was indeed the highly anticipated song and that it's "coming soon."

Fans can clearly hear contributions from both Lucii and Adventure Club in the clip of the larger-than-life melodic bass track. Emotive lyrics and a massive bass drop make up the ingredients to what's sure to be one of this year's fall festival anthems.

Some fans may remember that this song was teased all the way back in May of 2020. It was shared on social media, in live performances, and eagle-eyed Adventure Club fans might have noticed that the song was included at the end of the 11th entry in the Canadian duo's long-running "Superheroes Anonymous" mix series.

Recommended Articles

DSC_6271 5.05.19 pm 10.45.23 pm
NEWS

Boomerang Nightclub Aims to Dominate Hong Kong's Nightlife Scene

Having only launched last year, Boomerang landed a coveted spot in DJ Mag's Top 100 list.

SonnyFodera_press_shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera Announces Release Date and Tracklist of New Album "Wide Awake"

Fodera also dropped the album's second single "Angel," a soulful collab with Clementine Douglas.

gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.

FOLLOW LUCII:

Facebook: facebook.com/LuciitheAlien
Instagram: instagram.com/luciithealien
Twitter: twitter.com/LuciitheAlien
Spotify: spoti.fi/2EXUOv0

FOLLOW ADVENTURE CLUB:

Facebook: facebook.com/AdventureClub
Twitter: twitter.com/AdventureDub
Instagram: instagram.com/adventureclub
Spotify: spoti.fi/31OFYjv

Related

Adventure Club, ARMNHMR, and HALIENE
NEWS

Adventure Club Share Release Date for Highly-Anticipated ARMNHMR and HALIENE Collab "Anywhere"

After being teased for months, fans will finally get their hands on the official release of the collaboration this week.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Begin Previewing New Music from Upcoming Album

The first entry Adventure Club's week of new music previews is a collaborative effort with Yuna titled "Rebellious."

Adventure Club
NEWS

[LISTEN] Adventure Club Tease Forthcoming Remix of Said The Sky Collaboration "Already Know"

Adventure Club is turning back the clock to their melodic dubstep days.

adventure club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Return With Emotive New Single, "Broken Love" [Premiere]

Are all these new Adventure Club singles hinting at something?

42875618_1841586349224092_131850732868468736_o
INTERVIEWS

Honorary Superheroes for the Day With Adventure Club [Interview]

Adventure Club expresses their thoughts about Ultra Music Festival not returning back to Bayfront Park, a look inside their Halloween tour, and more.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club and Yuna Rally Listeners with New Anthem "Rebellious"

Adventure Club and Yuna finally have a follow-up to "Gold."

Canadian DJ/producer duo Adventure Club during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Debut Collab with Quix and Craig Owens of Chiodos at Hollywood Palladium

Yet another rock crossover is coming soon from Adventure Club.

Adventure Club ARMNHMR
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ARMNHMR Drop Massive Unreleased Adventure Club Collab "Anywhere With You"

Melodic dubstep at its finest.