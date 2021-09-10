Lucii and Adventure Club Reveal New Collab

Lucii and Adventure Club teased the melodic bass tune all the way back in May of 2020.

Lucii and Adventure Club are getting set to release a collaboration that fans have been waiting over a year to get their hands on.

Lucii, who was named to EDM.com's Class of 2021, took to Twitter to share a video hyping up her upcoming Metamorphosis tour, which included footage of her live performances set to the unreleased collab. In a reply to the video, she confirmed that the track was indeed the highly anticipated song and that it's "coming soon."

Fans can clearly hear contributions from both Lucii and Adventure Club in the clip of the larger-than-life melodic bass track. Emotive lyrics and a massive bass drop make up the ingredients to what's sure to be one of this year's fall festival anthems.

Some fans may remember that this song was teased all the way back in May of 2020. It was shared on social media, in live performances, and eagle-eyed Adventure Club fans might have noticed that the song was included at the end of the 11th entry in the Canadian duo's long-running "Superheroes Anonymous" mix series.

