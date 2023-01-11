M83 Announce New Album, "Fantasy"

Famed electronic music group M83 have announced a new album, Fantasy.

Fantasy is M83's ninth studio album and first since 2019's DSVII. It's been confirmed for a March 17th release via Other Suns, a record label founded by Anthony Gonzalez, the band's frontman.

M83 recently released "Oceans Niagara," the lead single from Fantasy, an atmospheric track that swells from its first bar all the way to its cathartic coda. The song dropped alongside an otherworldly music video directed by Gonzalez's brother Yann, which has a distinctly retro feel with gritty animations, vintage clothing and kaleidoscopic snapshots from fanciful sets.

Speaking with NME, Gonzalez said M83 recorded the album over countless hours in the studio in 2021. He worked closely with bandmate Joe Berry and producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen to make sure the sound and message carries the right tone and message, which explores today's pressures on young musicians.

"Nowadays we have to show our face, to take selfies and show ‘our true self’," Gonzalez said. "I wanted to create this monster with sad eyes and an ugly face, far away from regular life. Everyday life bores me to death, you know? I want to keep dreaming, I want to keep having fantasies about worlds that I don’t know and creatures I don’t understand, and that’s the story behind this record."

M83 are now set to head out on a U.S. tour in the spring before a European run later this summer. For more information and to purchase tickets, head here.

