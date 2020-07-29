Madeon Teases New Music Video with "Game of Thrones" Stars Maisie Williams and Lena Headey

Electronic music wunderkind Madeon took to Twitter today, July 28th, to announce a new project releasing tomorrow featuring Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey and Maisie Williams.

Madeon tagged both Headey and Williams in the tweet, writing, "I have a surprise for you tomorrow!" while sharing a cryptic image of what appears to be Williams floating in an animated neon sky.

Back in December 2019, a report by Bustle indicated that the Game of Thrones actors were collaborating on a music video with Madeon, with Headey directing and Williams starring. The former also took to Instagram to tease the project at the time. You can find that post below.

