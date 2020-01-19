Madeon Releases Hourlong Triple J Mix

Madeon treated fans to a brand-new, hourlong mix on the Australian radio station Triple J. Throughout the mix, the French producer delivered a medley of original tunes, tracks with previous collaborators, and much more. Dance music mainstays like Porter Robinson, Rezz, and Flume were included in the mix alongside indie acts like Phoenix and The 1975. Fans of hip-hop will also appreciate that Madeon (real name Hugo Pierre Leclercq) included music by Kendrick Lamar, Drake and others.

Leclercq released his second studio album, Good Faith, back in November. Shortly after its release, EDM.com had a chance to speak with the young producer and learn about his creative process, favorite songs, and more. Fans also got to experience one of the featured singles in a different way as "All My Friends" was given the remix treatment by Dion Timmer.

You can listen to Madeon's new mix and view its 36-song tracklist on the Triple J website.

H/T: Your EDM

