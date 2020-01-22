Madeon to Make Long-Awaited Ultra Music Festival Return in 2020

Madeon will be bringing a live showing of Good Faith to this year's Ultra Music Festival in Miami this March. It has been seven years since the French producer's last showing at the flagship festival event.

After four long years following the release of his blockbuster debut, Adventure, Madeon returned in late 2019 with his sophomore album Good Faith. His latest effort included singles "Dream Dream Dream," "All My Friends," and "Be Fine." Though he had a vision for his sophomore album in the immediate wake of his debut release, it took several years of execution to bring the project to fruition.

Now, Madeon is eager to share that vision with his fans on one of the biggest live platforms in dance music. Ultra's organizers announced via Twitter that Madeon is booked for the Live Stage. He joins the festival's lineup of talent already announced including Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren, and others.

Ultra Music Festival is scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 20th in Miami's Bayfront Park.

FOLLOW MADEON:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsmadeon

Twitter: twitter.com/madeon

Instagram: instagram.com/madeon

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/madeon