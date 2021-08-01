Madeon Urges Unvaccinated Ticket-Holders to Skip LA Show: "Just Don't Come"

"Please don’t come to my show Wednesday if you’re not vaccinated yet."

Ahead of his intimate performance at LA's historic Roxy Theatre, Madeon took to social media to send a simple message to unvaccinated ticket-holders: just sit this one out.

"Please don’t come to my show Wednesday if you’re not vaccinated yet," Madeon tweeted yesterday, July 31st. "Not looking to debate here, just don’t come. Please, i’m asking you nicely. Thanks for your comprehension."

The Grammy-nominated electronic music artist recently announced the rare surprise show, which he said was planned for his "most enthusiastic supporters." It's a full circle moment for Madeon, whose first-ever live performance took place at The Roxy back in April 2012, when he was 18 years old.

"If you’re not vaccinated for whatever reason and you have a ticket," he added in a follow-up tweet, "look in the replies a lot of people will buy it from you!"

It's worth noting that many venues and restaurants in Los Angeles County have instated vaccine requirements as the city grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections, such as storied West Hollywood bar and nightclub The Abbey, which is now requiring patrons to provide proof of inoculation or a negative test within 48 hours to gain entry.

A link on the Roxy's official site containing a "Message about Coronavirus/COVID-19" directs to a broken webpage.

NBC LA reports officials recorded 3,606 new cases of the virus in Los Angeles on July 30th, the city's largest single-day total since early February. The swell was attributed to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.