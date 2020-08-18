Diplo Partied with Madonna for the Pop Icon's 62nd Birthday in Jamaica

After Madonna's 62nd birthday, the myth of EDM Renaissance man Diplo continues. The Grammy Award-winning music producer and DJ recently celebrated the Queen of Pop's 62nd birthday, joining her for a night of debauchery in Jamaica.

The pop icon’s six children, Lourdes Leon (23), Rocco Ritchie (20), David Banda (14), Mercy James (14), and Estere and Stella (both 7) were also along for the ride in addition to her 26-year-old beau, Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna shared a number of photos from the party on social media, including one in which she smokes a joint while holding a plate full of cannabis, celebrating the milestone in style.

Diplo produced 5 tracks off Madonna's 2015 album Rebel Heart, including the international hits "Living for Love" and "Bitch I'm Madonna." He also produced remixes for the latter track as well as her 2005 fan-favorite single "Hung Up." The duo then teamed up again on the 2019 song "Future," which features Migos member Quavo.

You can check out photos from Madonna's 62nd birthday via Instagram below.

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo

Twitter: twitter.com/diplo

Instagram: instagram.com/diplo

Spotify: spoti.fi/30IziCT