Madonna Turned Down David Guetta Collaboration Because He's a Scorpio

In a recent Q&A video with popular French YouTubers, David Guetta unveiled how he lost the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to produce one of Madonna's albums. While speaking with David Coscas and Raphaël Carlier, who produce videos under the moninker Mcfly et Carlito, the French dance music figurehead shared a story of an interesting conversation with the pop icon.

During their chat, she explained how much she enjoyed his remix of her 2009 single "Revolver" and piqued his interest in producing her next album. He then explains that they sat down to discuss details and everything was pleasant until she asked for his star sign. After discovering Guetta was a Scorpio, she promptly ended the discussion and ceased contact with him, he said.

An excerpt of the video containing the aforementioned story was obtained and translated by Just Jared.

I did a remix for Madonna a long time ago and I won a Grammy for the remix. She calls me afterwards…she tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album. I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything, the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. very good and you wonder when we start working together. She asks me for my astrological sign. I answer her Scorpio. Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, "I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye."

You can watch David Guetta's entire interview with Mcfly et Carlito below. The video is entirely in French, but YouTube-translated captions are available.

