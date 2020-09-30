Major Lazer Announce Release Date of First Album in Five Years and Drive-In Concert Tour

It's been five years since Major Lazer dropped an album, but the wait is almost over.

Fans can now look forward to the impending release of Music Is The Weapon after the Latin Grammy Award-nominated group announced the official release date of their highly anticipated fourth studio album. Major Lazer took to Twitter to share the news that the record will drop on October 23rd, 2020.

Major Lazer's last full-length album came back in summer 2015 when they released Peace Is the Mission, a critically acclaimed project that featured arguably the group's most famous song to date, the DJ Snake-assisted global hit "Lean On" featuring MØ. If the trio's recent singles are any indication, fans can expect a similar moombah-pop crossover style in Music Is The Weapon. Singles that have been confirmed to appear on the album include "Can't Take It from Me (featuring Skip Marley)," "Make It Hot (with Anitta)," "Que Calor (featuring J Balvin and El Alfa)," and "Lay Your Head on Me (featuring Marcus Mumford)."

Major Lazer also announced an upcoming drive-in concert tour to support Music Is The Weapon, which will kick off October 23rd in Riverside, California and conclude on Halloween in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets officially go on sale this Friday, October 2nd at 10AM local time. You can check out the flier below and find out more via Major Lazer's website.

