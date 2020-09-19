Major Lazer Explore Sounds of Ghana and Nigeria in New "Chasing The Sound" Documentary

Major Lazer have dropped a trailer for their forthcoming documentary Chasing The Sound, which depicts the hit-making trio's recent tour stops and exploration of culture in Ghana and Nigeria.

Diplo, Ape Drums, and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer dive into the West Africa's native Afrobeats genre and how the style has flourished into an impactful artistic movement, shaping broader mainstream music worldwide. The documentary highlights the movements of key players, including Mr Eazi, who recently worked with the group on "Oh My Gawd" alongside Nicki Minaj and K4mo.

"It's an enormous scene there that's taking over the world," Diplo comments in the trailer. Walshy Fire goes on to tie the explorative venture back to Major Lazer's mission statement "to make the world smaller by making the party bigger."

The documentary was filmed during Major Lazer's tour stops in Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria. The directorial effort is being helmed by Austin Peters, who worked with the group on their 2016 documentary Give Me Future. The film explored Cuba's changing cultural landscape and documented Major Lazer's free concert held in Havana, which drew a jaw-dropping 500,000 attendees.

Major Lazer's Chasing The Sound arrives in full on the dance trio's YouTube channel on September 28th, 2020.

