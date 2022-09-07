Major League DJz Perform Record-Breaking 75-Hour DJ Set In South Africa

On a mission to "take amapiano to the world," Major League DJz have made history.

From September 2nd to 4th, the tandem performed a DJ set that lasted 75 hours, shining a light on the genre taking the dance music industry by storm. And after all was said and done, Major League DJz claim to have broken the world record for the longest DJ set performed by a duo.

Although they were exhausted from their travels prior to the record-breaking set, they weren't going to give up and pushed through.

"I'm tired, but we are good," Bandile of Major League DJz told TshisaLIVE on the first night. "I love the energy of the crowd. The Major League Xperience is us giving back to our fans, especially the lovers of Balcony Mix. There are very select people here. Tickets were sold out for each day so it's amazing to see the turnout. People appreciate the culture we bring to them."

Major League DJz reportedly partnered with Grade Africa and Valhalla by Tony Junior for an exclusive merch collection to commemorate the evening. The two DJs alternated and performed together throughout the marathon set, but they didn't want to be the only ones performing, utilizing their platform to highlight rising artists from the amapiano scene.

"We are sharing sets with young upcoming artists, not just those who are known," Bandile added. "We wanted to give back to the culture. The same way people gave back with me coming up, people like Euphonik, Black Coffee and others, so I have to give back to the culture as well [as] give them a platform to grow."

Watch footage of the moment Major League DJz broke the record below.

Follow Major League DJz:

Facebook: facebook.com/Majorleaguedjs

Twitter: twitter.com/MAJORLEAGUEDJZ

Instagram: instagram.com/majorleaguedjz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3D5JMPV