Skip to main content
Major League DJz Perform Record-Breaking 75-Hour DJ Set In South Africa

Major League DJz Perform Record-Breaking 75-Hour DJ Set In South Africa

Major League DJz are on a mission to "take amapiano to the world."

Major League DJz/Twitter

Major League DJz are on a mission to "take amapiano to the world."

On a mission to "take amapiano to the world," Major League DJz have made history.

From September 2nd to 4th, the tandem performed a DJ set that lasted 75 hours, shining a light on the genre taking the dance music industry by storm. And after all was said and done, Major League DJz claim to have broken the world record for the longest DJ set performed by a duo.

Although they were exhausted from their travels prior to the record-breaking set, they weren't going to give up and pushed through.

"I'm tired, but we are good," Bandile of Major League DJz told TshisaLIVE on the first night. "I love the energy of the crowd. The Major League Xperience is us giving back to our fans, especially the lovers of Balcony Mix. There are very select people here. Tickets were sold out for each day so it's amazing to see the turnout. People appreciate the culture we bring to them." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

PRXZM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch PRXZM Produce a Song Live Using Mad Libs

With the help of their live Twitch audience, PRXZM produced a banger out of absurd Mad Libs.

By Lennon Cihak
nathan-wright-igpwuxZofgo-unsplash
NEWS

Men Who Hosted Drug-Fueled Raves From Psychiatric Hospital Sentenced to Death: Report

One man was convicted of dealing MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine from the hospital room, which was reportedly turned into a "rave den" with strobe lights and DJ decks.

By Lennon Cihak
griz
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Drops First Single Off Forthcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" Tape

Two years after the release of "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 3," GRiZ has released "Your Light," the first single off the tape's follow-up.

By Mikala Lugen

Major League DJz reportedly partnered with Grade Africa and Valhalla by Tony Junior for an exclusive merch collection to commemorate the evening. The two DJs alternated and performed together throughout the marathon set, but they didn't want to be the only ones performing, utilizing their platform to highlight rising artists from the amapiano scene. 

"We are sharing sets with young upcoming artists, not just those who are known," Bandile added. "We wanted to give back to the culture. The same way people gave back with me coming up, people like Euphonik, Black Coffee and others, so I have to give back to the culture as well [as] give them a platform to grow."

Watch footage of the moment Major League DJz broke the record below.

Follow Major League DJz:

Facebook: facebook.com/Majorleaguedjs
Twitter: twitter.com/MAJORLEAGUEDJZ
Instagram: instagram.com/majorleaguedjz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3D5JMPV

Tags
terms:
AmapianoMajor League DJz

Related

Diplo and Justin Bieber
NEWS

Diplo Gives the Finger to Major Labels for 'Bank Roll' Takedown [LISTEN]

Middle fingers high from Diplo to the major labels.

Major-Lazer-Press 2
NEWS

BREAKING: Major Lazer Is Coming To An End

Grab the tissues, Major Lazer is calling it quits.

Black Coffee
INDUSTRY

Iconic DJ and Producer Black Coffee Buys Significant Portion of South Africa's Oldest Indie Label

With the recent purchase of shares in the Gallo Record Company, the South African electronic artist hopes to lead an industry revolution.

Major Lazer
NEWS

Major Lazer Explore Sounds of Ghana and Nigeria in New "Chasing The Sound" Documentary

Major Lazer continues their creative mission to make the world smaller and the party bigger by highlighting West Africa's rich Afrobeats culture.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Sets Apple Music
NEWS

Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets

Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.

Skrillex Bonobo Chris Lake
EVENTS

Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake Perform Historic DJ Set at Suwannee Hulaween: Watch

This was a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

Overwatch League Grand Finals
NEWS

Zedd to Perform at Overwatch League Grand Finals in Philadelphia

The Overwatch League recruited the help of Zedd for their massive Grand Finals event.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Performance In Las Vegas Cancelled After iHeartMedia Abandons CES Event: Report

Twitter, Pinterest, and Meta are among the companies that have pulled out of CES 2022 amid uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.