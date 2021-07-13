Major Music Festival Group Files Suit Against Dutch Government Over COVID-19 Restrictions

Major Music Festival Group Files Suit Against Dutch Government Over COVID-19 Restrictions

"They can’t let us dangle anymore," the CEO of ID&T stated.
Author:
Publish date:

Mysteryland

"They can’t let us dangle anymore," the CEO of ID&T stated.

Amid an increasingly bitter battle between Dutch regulators and music festival organizers, one of the nation's largest festival production entities ID&T is taking the government to court. 

ID&T is comprised of the brilliant minds behind Defqon.1, Mysteryland, Awakenings, and many more iconic festival brands. Time is of the essence and ID&T is hoping the suit will lead to immediate clarity from the government regarding what the path forward for large scale events will be.

Despite the request, many major events—most notably Tomorrowland—have been forced to cancel last minute due to the mercurial nature of the government's pandemic mandates. In Tomorrowland's case, officials at the local level rejected their filing of an event permit despite national level politicians seemingly backing the festival's efforts. 

mysterlyand hardwell

Hardwell performs at Mysteryland, a major Dutch music festival promoted by ID&T, in 2014.

Late last year, a government-backed exercise led by Fieldlab Events saw a series of pilot tests in order to determine how large scale events could safely and securely begin to take place in the region. In their proposal, Fieldlab Events suggested that prolonging indecision could lead to even more damaging economic loss. 

ID&T is requesting for the government to either honor the findings of the Fieldlab Events experiment, which would permit them to host events, or shoulder the burden of the company's lost compensation. 

As NL Times notes, Dutch nightlife is closed until at least August 14th. However, ID&T CEO Ritty van Straalen is pushing for a response sooner. "We now want clarity," said Van Straalen. "We can’t keep everyone on a leash until August 14. They can’t let us dangle anymore."

Despite the nebulous guidelines, ID&T recently announced the 2021 lineup for Mysteryland, the longest-running dance music festival in the Netherlands. The event is scheduled for August 27-29, the same dates as Tomorrowland was supposed to take place prior to its controversial cancellation. According to a Facebook post, organizers are "aware of the recent developments in The Netherlands and are closely monitoring the situation."

Related

FELIXFRO_Ultra-Music-Festival-2014-Live-Sets-Day-3-Hardwell-Jack-U-Gaia-+-Many-More
NEWS

Law Firm Files Class Action Suit Against Ultra Miami Organizers to Issue Refunds

Corwin Law alleges that the organizers of Miami's Ultra Music Festival engaged in "deceptive trade practices."

MK
NEWS

MK Files Suit Against Management Over "Unconscionable Agreement"

MK is seeking $3.5 million from his former team in a massive lawsuit alleging unfair business practices.

mask
NEWS

New COVID-19 Restrictions Ban Festivals and Organized Gatherings in Paris, 11 Other French Cities

No more than 10 people are allowed to congregate in public places and gatherings of over 1,000 people have been banned.

158044909_272815374211347_5074897212360226125_o
EVENTS

Dutch Government-Backed Clubbing Event Expected to Enhance Nation's Reopening Plans

Over 100,000 applied to take part in the study, which took place at the Ziggo Dome and featured Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and more.

gym working out
NEWS

Korea's New COVID-19 Rules Restrict the BPM of Music in Gyms

Officials hope slower music will lead to a lower risk of infection, leading to what become an immediately controversial new restriction impacting gyms.

brussels belgium by Petar Starcevic
NEWS

Over 130 Belgian Venues Reopen Illegally in Protest of Government Restrictions

Nine days of protest events continue at venues across Brussels and Wallonia in Belgium.

Hardwell 2018 - 003
NEWS

Hardwell, Chuckie Among a Number of Dutch Artists to Demand "Clarity" on COVID-19 in the Netherlands

The joint statement was shared by the @watchdogs.nl Instagram account.

A photo of The Hakkasan Grid from its grand debut courtesy of Powers Imagery, LLC.
NEWS

1,600 Laid Off by Hakkasan Group Due to COVID-19 Gathering Restrictions

The Hakkasan Group has been hit hard by lawmaker response to the novel coronavirus.