Malaa Announces Forthcoming Remix for REZZ and Grabbitz's "Someone Else"

Masked DJ and producer Malaa took to Twitter today to drop an absolute bomb of an announcement about a forthcoming remix. The house music maven has hopped on official remix duties for none other than REZZ and Grabbitz, who released their collaborative single "Someone Else" in April 2020 to critical acclaim.

In true Malaa fashion, the enigmatic producer was mum on the details, only writing that remix is "COMING SOON." As of the time of writing, no one from his camp or REZZ and Grabbitz's teams have divulged a release date.

You can check out the announcement below. In the meantime, fans on the edge of their seat can watch the spellbinding official music video for "Someone Else" here.

