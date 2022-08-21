Skip to main content
Man Detained After Gun Threat at Excision's Bass Canyon Music Festival: Report

Man Detained After Gun Threat at Excision's Bass Canyon Music Festival: Report

Police say the suspect's behavior "raised red flags for concertgoers who alerted security who then alerted deputies."

Jake West/Bass Canyon

Police say the suspect's behavior "raised red flags for concertgoers who alerted security who then alerted deputies."

Editor's Note [August 20th, 2022, 7:27pm]: This report has been updated to include a statement from a representative of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, who, when reached for comment, was unable to confirm whether or not the suspect was planning a mass shooting. The department had released a public statement on Saturday, August 20th at 12:24pm, which reported its deputies believed a "mass shooting [was] avoided at Gorge Amphitheater."

According to a report by local authorities, Washington police detained a man who they believe "may have had plans to commit a mass shooting" at this year’s Bass Canyon, an electronic music festival in Washington that attracts roughly 25,000 people.

Jonathan R. Moody, a 30-year-old man from Ephrata, was reportedly spotted in the parking lot outside the festival grounds at 9pm on Friday night inhaling an “unknown substance” from a balloon before loading and concealing two 9mm pistols around his waist. Later, Moody is said to have approached Bass Canyon attendees to inquire when the festival would end and where people would exit.

When authorities were alerted of the suspicious activity, the venue's security disarmed and detained Moody outside the venue gates, police say. Moody was then arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bass Canyon 2021
NEWS

Man Detained After Gun Threat at Excision's Bass Canyon Music Festival: Report

Police say the suspect's behavior "raised red flags for concertgoers who alerted security who then alerted deputies."

By Saad Masood
Splash House
EVENTS

Splash House Brings a Wet and Wild Weekend to Palm Springs

What happens at Splash House stays at Splash House...unless you're EDM.com.

By Rachel Kupfer
DROELOE - 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

DROELOE's New Single Is a Stunning and Visceral Ride: Listen to "Holiday"

The acclaimed producer has returned with what might just be his most personal song to date.

By Konstantinos Karakolis

No one was injured, according to the report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. When reached for comment, Kyle Foreman, the department's Public Information Officer, said Moody had not yet made a statement revealing plans to commit a mass shooting.

"The suspect has made no statement to us," Foreman told EDM.com. "His behavior raised red flags for concertgoers who alerted security who then alerted deputies."

You can read the initial report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office below.

Related

Bass Canyon 2021
EVENTS

Inside Bass Canyon 2021, Excision's Triumphant Return to the Gorge

Excision's Gorge homecoming was a much-needed reunion for bassheads—camping and weather issues aside.

SVDDEN DEATH at Bass Canyon
EVENTS

Excision Drops Lineup, Opens Ticket Sales for Bass Canyon 2020

Who doesn't love a surprise lineup drop?

SVDDEN DEATH at Bass Canyon
EVENTS

Excision and ILLENIUM Are Going B2B at Bass Canyon 2021: See the Full Lineup

Excision is bringing back an incredible lineup of high-caliber acts to The Gorge.

Bass Canyon
NEWS

A Raver's Friends Filed a Missing Person Report After a Music Festival—But She Vanished On Purpose

On this season of EDM Twitter…

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Opens Voting on Performers for Bass Canyon and Lost Lands 2020

Excision has given fans the opportunity to vote on who should play at both of his festivals next year.

Bass Canyon
EVENTS

Excision Begins Announcing Bass Canyon 2019 Lineup

The man behind both Bass Canyon and Lost Lands, has begun announcing the first artists for this year's party at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

12_Bass-1140x642
EVENTS

Excision Drops Official Lineup for Bass Canyon 2019

The lineup includes 12th Planet, Flux Pavillion, Snails, Liquid Stranger and more.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Lost Lands Ticket Launch Date, Shares Update on Other 2021 Music Festivals

Excision took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement about the future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other festivals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.