A person has sadly died at the 2020 edition of New Zealand's Hidden Valley Festival.

Newshub reports that the deceased is Tuitu'u Junior Vaiangina, a 29-year-old man who was a member of the New Zealand Army. Vaiangina suffered a cardiac arrest before collapsing at the Matakana music festival on Sunday, December 27th, 2020. Hidden Valley Festival organizers said that he had a pre-existing heart condition.

However, according to the New Zealand Herald, the cause of death has yet to be made public. The report notes that Hidden Valley Festival representatives went on to share a public statement responding to Vaiangina's death via Instagram. "As a live music festival that prides itself on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all, we are devastated by this tragic event," they said. "Our thoughts, respect and aroha remains with the family of the deceased at this time. The safety and wellbeing of our attendees, artists, staff, security and support team remains our number one priority."

The 2020 edition of Hidden Valley Festival featured Alison Wonderland, Dimension, Sub Focus, and Montell2099, among other performers.

Sources: New Zealand Herald, Newshub