August 24, 2021
Man Found Dead In His Own Truck Bed At Summer Camp Music Festival
Publish date:

Man Found Dead In His Own Truck Bed At Summer Camp Music Festival

No foul play is currently suspected.
Author:

HTA Photo

No foul play is currently suspected.

While making security rounds at Three Sisters Park, the home of the 2021 edition of Summer Camp Music Festival, authorities discovered a man lying unresponsive in the truck bed of his own vehicle. 

According to the Peoria County Coroner's Office, Jonathan M. Goetz, 38, of nearby Germantown Hills, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene on the festival's final day, August 22nd. No foul play is suspected at this time, the coroner's report says, due to no obvious signs of trauma found on the victim. Officials are currently awaiting the results of a pending autopsy report, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning.

A 38-year-old man was found dead on the final day of the 2021 edition of Summer Camp Music Festival.

A 38-year-old man was found dead on the final day of the 2021 edition of Summer Camp Music Festival.

The discovery was made during the tail end of the music festival at around 5:36PM Sunday evening. Summer Camp, which is normally hosted over Memorial Day Weekend, had been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Recommended Articles

Marbs 2 by Myles Heidenreich
INDUSTRY

How Desert Hearts Co-Founder Marbs Used Cannabis to Cope With COVID-19

“I was the only one who popped a positive COVID test and I’m fully vaccinated."

pjimage
Lifestyle

Watch NFL Superstar J.J. Watt Try to Explain Eric Prydz's Music

At least he didn't call "Opus" dubstep.

Boys Noize-cr -Shane McCauley 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Boys Noize Lends Sample-Heavy Production to ABRA and Playboi Carti On "Unlock It"

Boys Noize flexes his penchant for clever sampling on ABRA's major label debut.

This year, Summer Camp welcomed GRiZ, REZZ, and STS9, among a myriad of DJs and jam bands, and drew in nearly 20,000 attendees and campers to the rural town of Chillicothe for its 20th anniversary celebration.

A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Related

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Postpones 20th Anniversary Event to 2021

Yet another major festival brand cashes in its chips due to the impact of COVID-19.

Summer Camp Music Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, REZZ, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The festival will also features performances by STS9, Tipper, Emancipator, CloZee, LSDream, and many more.

Faster Horses
NEWS

Faster Horses Festival Ends In Tragedy After 3 Attendees Found Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Three men were found dead in a camping trailer as a result of what is believed to be acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring REZZ, Snails, CloZee, More

Following the postponement of its 2020 edition due to COVID-19, the festival retained all of its headliners except one major bass music artist.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.

vista-del-lago-dal-lato
NEWS

Man Found Dead In Lake Following Illicit Rave In Italy

The 24-year-old man dove into Lake Mezzano on Sunday night and reportedly drowned.

IW_JesseSauders_033_t1000
NEWS

House Music Pioneer Jesse Saunders Sees Festivals Going "Back to the Basics" In Life After Pandemic

One of house music's pioneers weighed in on the current state of the music industry.

Shambhala Music Festival 2019 - Cedar Grove
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival to Open a Campground for Summer 2021

While festival season is still very much up in the air, Shambhala has given fans something to look forward to in summer 2021.