Manic Focus Announces 7th Studio Album, a "Career Retrospective" and Return to His Roots

Never Not Blue, the upcoming album from electronic music star Manic Focus, is lucky number seven.

Revered for his soulful fusion of funk, hip-hop and electronic music, Focus has revealed his seventh studio album. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the LP will find him "returning to the blues-inflected electronic style of his earlier work."

The announcement arrives ahead of a busy spring for Focus, who is primed for high-profile gigs at Red Rocks and Summer Camp Music Festival, among others.

The cover art of Manic Focus seventh studio album, "Never Not Blue." Logan Walden

Billed as a "career retrospective" for Manic Focus, Never Not Blue doesn't have a release date at the time of writing. But fans can now dive into its lead single, "You Do You," a swaggy track that perfectly encapsulates the Denver-based producer's classic sound with its vocoded vox, wonky bass and glitch hop influences.

Check out the new single below and find it on streaming platforms here.

