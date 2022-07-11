Manila Killa's Long-Awaited Debut Album to Feature Lights, EVAN GIIA, More: See the Full Tracklist

Gearing up for the release of his debut album, Manila Killa has revealed its tracklist and features.

Titled DUSK, the record is scheduled to drop on July 21st. If its list of collaborators is any indication, fans are safe to expect a song-cycle of spellbinding indie dance music. Killa has teamed up with Lights, EVAN GIIA, fknsyd, Panama and more to breathe life into the long-awaited album.

DUSK will also feature Giolì & Assia, who appear on the album's tenth track, "Heart to the Night," alongside another red-hot electronic music duo, Night Tales. Part of EDM.com's esteemed Class of 2021, the Italian tandem are renowned for their atmospheric sound and sublime live sets, like their recent performance from Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Manila Killa's debut album will feature collaborations with Lights, fknsyd, EVAN GIIA, Panama and more. Manila Killa/Twitter

DUSK is a long time coming for the renowned Filipino music producer, who had operated as one half of the dance music duo Hotel Garuda before leaving the project in 2018 to pursue a solo career.

"I've been living, breathing, and working on this body of work over the last two years," Manila Killa said back in May, when he announced DUSK.

You can pre-save Manila Killa's debut album here.

