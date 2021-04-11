Marc Rebillet Teases 2021 Tour Ahead of Brooklyn Steel Livestream

Before he hits the airwaves with a new livestreamed performance later this week, Marc Rebillet has teased his 2021 tour. Fans are now able to sign up for updates on where he's headed this year via a form on the popular improvisational artist's website.

Interestingly enough, Rebillet's agent shared a post teasing more news about the shows in a Facebook group dedicated to the one they call Loop Daddy. While nothing specific was mentioned, he did encourage viewers to tune into the stream, leading some to believe that news would be revealed at the online event.

The Bowery Presents recently kicked off a livestreamed concert series that will continue on each Thursday through the month of April. As you might expect, this week's outing will see Rebillet perform live from Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Marc Rebillet's Brooklyn Steel livestream takes place Thursday, April 15th, 2021 at 7PM ET (4PM PT) on The Bowery Presents' Twitch channel. You can find the sign-up form for updates on the upcoming tour here.

To read more about the rise of Rebillet and the origins of his persona, read our intimate interview with him.

