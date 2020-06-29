R&B Legend Erykah Badu Makes Suprise Appearance at Marc Rebillet Drive-In Show

During one of the final stops on his trendsetting drive-in theater tour, the unpredictable loop station maestro Marc Rebillet was joined by a special guest of truly epic proportions.

Unannounced and unaware, fans were stunned to see the illustrious Erykah Badu take the stage at the Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend. Considering Rebillet never has a setlist and improvises each and every performance, creating every track on the spot, fans were blown away at how seamlessly the two artists collaborated. As you can see from the short clip below posted on Twitter, the duo had a lot of fun letting loose during a time where there are almost no concerts.

The featured clip is quite short, but those who weren't able to make it to the Texas outing might be in luck as he has been known to post full clips from his past performances. When replying to fans online, he shared how much of an honor it was to take the stage with a legendary act like Badu and how she was actually his first musical guest to join him onstage.

Marc Rebillet just finished his monthlong run last night after his performance in Houston. After one of his earlier shows, he shared how much the tour meant to him in the comment section of one of his now-viral songs. "I am seriously having the best fucking time on the road, y’all...getting to be around you and playing these shows has restored my faith in humanity," he exulted. "And I know how lucky I am, especially at a time like this. It’s a true privilege to be able to make stupid shit up for you night after night! Anyway, more to come soon. Love you."

