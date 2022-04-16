Marc Rebillet Wants You to Watch Him Record His Debut Album—In Person

Marc Rebillet is known for offering fans unique live music experiences, but he's outdone himself this time.

Loop Daddy is hosting a contest that will allow 12 lucky fans to watch him record his debut album in Brooklyn, New York. According to a press release, that group will be the first-ever studio audience to witness a debut album being written in action.

"I'm recording my first album, and I want you to be there! A small group of people will be invited to join me in my new studio and watch me record some shit," Rebillet said in a press release. "This is a real studio session, not a performance. We'll hang out, have a drink between takes, maybe some special guests will stop by."



Marc Rebillet has announced the first-ever live debut album recording experience. c/o Press

Rebillet quickly become a sensation due to his zany, off-the-cuff livestreams that hold nearly anyone's attention. Since first rising to stardom in 2019 he's collaborated with some of the most respected musicians in the game, such as Flying Lotus and Reggie Watts, as well as landed bookings at major music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

The recording sessions will take place April 22-25 and will feature drinks and special guests including The Kount. The application to attend Rebillet's album recording event is open now and runs until April 17th. Those interested in entering the contest must be 21-years-old and can do so here.

Check out our intimate 2020 interview with Rebillet here.

