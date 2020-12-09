Marc Rebillet is Streaming Live—Nonstop—Until He Reaches 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

Marc Rebillet is Streaming Live—Nonstop—Until He Reaches 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

A man on a mission.
Author:
Publish date:

Marc Rebillet is on a mission to reach 1 million YouTube subscribers and he'll stop at nothing to get there. Literally, he won't stop streaming until he reaches that number.

The one they call "Loop Daddy" announced on his socials that he will be going live on YouTube today, December 9th at 11:30AM ET (8:30AM PT) and will not cease until he reaches the milestone. Every time he gains 1,000 subscribers, he will also donate $500 to a charity. Check out Rebillet's announcement below.

Rebillet has cultivated a formidable following from hosting his unique streams, wherein he delivers marathons of funky, often hilarious improvised songs. All the man needs is a keyboard, a loop machine, and a microphone and he's off. He recently spoke to EDM.com and expounded on his inspiring journey to becoming the "Loop Daddy" his fans admire today. You can read that feature here.

To watch Marc Rebillet on his mission to 1 million YouTube subscribers, tune in below.

FOLLOW MARC REBILLET:

Website: marcrebillet.com
Facebook: facebook.com/marcrebillet
Twitter: twitter.com/marcrebillet
Instagram: instagram.com/marcrebillet
YouTube: youtube.com/marcrebillet

Related

Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Marc Rebillet Announces Recording of Debut Album

The improvisational artist stated that there will be collaborations on the work-in-progress album.

Livestream
NEWS

Bandcamp Live: The New Ticketed Streaming Service for Artists

Musicians get the bulk of ticket sales with Bandcamp’s new livestreaming feature.

Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Live Socially Distanced Concert Tour at Drive-In Theaters

The electronic producer and loop station master is on a mission to give fans a next-level concert experience.

Erykah Badu and Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Neo-Soul Legend Erykah Badu Makes Surprise Appearance at Marc Rebillet Drive-In Show

Marc Rebillet's first musical guest was none other than the Grammy-winning queen of neo soul, Erykah Badu.

Marc Rebillet
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Marc Rebillet and Reggie Watts Jam Out in Rare Studio Session

Rebillet also teased that he and the legendary improvisational artist have more collaborations on the way.

Marc Rebillet
FEATURES

The Curious Case of Marc Rebillet: How "Loop Daddy" is Making Absurdity Cool Again

While Rebillet's art may seem crude on the surface, at its bedrock is individualism—one of the most important values not only of musicians, but also humans.

Marc Rebillet
MUSIC RELEASES

The Tracklist for "Loop Daddy III" is a Hilarious Trip Through the Mind of Marc Rebillet

Rebillet is releasing the collection of absurd jams tomorrow.

Flying Lotus Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Flying Lotus Teams Up with Marc Rebillet for the Return of Brainfeeder's "The HIT" Series

Name a more iconic duo than Flying Lotus and Marc Rebillet. We'll wait.