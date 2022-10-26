Techno Legend Marcel Dettmann Is Releasing a New Album for the First Time In 10 Years
Berlin techno icon Marcel Dettmann has revealed his first album in 10 years.
Titled Fear Of Programming, the LP features 13 tracks and is scheduled to release via Dekmantel on November 25th. Fans of Dettmann can expect "ambient sojourns, beatless epics and angular electronica" as well as "strident, floor-friendly workouts," according to a press release shared with EDM.com.
They can also now pre-order a vinyl pressing of Fear Of Programming, which is said to embody "what Dettmann represents in the modern techno landscape."
The album's lead single, "Water" (with Ryan Elliott), is out now. Take a listen below.
Last year, Dettmann landed a huge placement in the soundtrack of The Matrix Resurrections. The movie's composers, Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, consulted with Dettmann, who led the scoring effort on one particular scene and provided a remix of "My Dream Ended Here" for the film's soundtrack.
Check out the Fear Of Programming tracklist below.
Marcel Dettmann - Fear Of Programming Tracklist:
A1. Coral
A2. Suffice To Predict
A3. Renewal Theory
A4. Transport
B1. Water (Feat. Ryan Elliott)
B2. Pxls
B3. Reverse Dreams
C1. x12
C2. (Batteries Not Included)
C3. Picture 2020
D1. Selective Dissolution
D2. Tone
D3. Fear Of Programming