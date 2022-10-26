Techno Legend Marcel Dettmann Is Releasing a New Album for the First Time In 10 Years

Berlin techno icon Marcel Dettmann has revealed his first album in 10 years.

Titled Fear Of Programming, the LP features 13 tracks and is scheduled to release via Dekmantel on November 25th. Fans of Dettmann can expect "ambient sojourns, beatless epics and angular electronica" as well as "strident, floor-friendly workouts," according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

They can also now pre-order a vinyl pressing of Fear Of Programming, which is said to embody "what Dettmann represents in the modern techno landscape."

The album's lead single, "Water" (with Ryan Elliott), is out now. Take a listen below.

Last year, Dettmann landed a huge placement in the soundtrack of The Matrix Resurrections. The movie's composers, Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, consulted with Dettmann, who led the scoring effort on one particular scene and provided a remix of "My Dream Ended Here" for the film's soundtrack.

Check out the Fear Of Programming tracklist below.

Marcel Dettmann - Fear Of Programming Tracklist:

A1. Coral

A2. Suffice To Predict

A3. Renewal Theory

A4. Transport

B1. Water (Feat. Ryan Elliott)

B2. Pxls

B3. Reverse Dreams

C1. x12

C2. (Batteries Not Included)

C3. Picture 2020

D1. Selective Dissolution

D2. Tone

D3. Fear Of Programming