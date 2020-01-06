Influential Detroit Drum and Bass DJ Mark David Fisher Passes Away at 50

The people of Detroit and beyond were saddened to hear that the influential DJ Mark David Fisher passed away late last week. He became a prominent figure in his local music scene as he's often credited with bringing drum and bass to Detroit festivals.

Fisher helped bring artists and fans together with the Detroit Luv message boards before the days of social media dominance. Deadline Detroit gathered a wide variety of statements from the community honoring the late DJ.

Dennis Donohue of The Netherlands spoke on how instrumental he was to the scene. In his own words:

"Mark was one of those people in life, that lives to bring people together, one of the cogs in the wheel of life that makes everyone around them a better person and who lives to see others shine. Some of us might have forgotten what the internet was like 20 years ago ... before Google's advertising algorithm could predict your behavior, and so, we were all forced to (gasp) find our own electronic communities. MD was instrumental in providing all of us a place to electronically congregate. I basically grew up as a person within that electronic community, as well as within that same group of friends IRL."

The family asks that instead of flowers, those who would like to pay tribute to the late curator please donate in his name to the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.

H/T: Deadline Detroit