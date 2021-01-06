MaRLo Seeking Aid in Finding Stolen Cars After Home Invasion

Australian DJ and trance producer MaRLo is seeking the aid of Sydney, his hometown, in searching for two of his vehicles that were stolen during a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

The famed Armada artist revealed in a Facebook post that his home was broken into early Tuesday morning, when the keys to both his Maserati Granturismo and Mercedes GLC 43 coupe were found and the cars were stolen. He and his family were present during the invasion, but asleep and unaware during the events.

In the post, MaRLo asks friends and the Sydney public to keep an eye out for the two high-profile vehicles, sharing pictures of them. The Granturismo is dark gray with tinted windows and black wheels, and the GLC 43 is dark silver with Thule roof racks.

Fans have already expressed their support and are thankful that MaRLo and his family are safe after the home invasion. Currently, both vehicles are still missing, but MaRLo is hopeful that the Facebook post and Sydney's community can assist him in finding the stolen cars.