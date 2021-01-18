2KBABY Teases Upcoming Collaboration with Marshmello

On Twitter, 2KBABY shared a screenshot of a file containing a collaboration between himself and Marshmello.
Marshmello is gearing up for another big hip-hop collaboration.

This time, he's set to join 2KBABY on a recently revealed track. On Twitter, 2KBABY teased his upcoming song with the masked dance music star.

Unfortunately for fans looking to get a taste of what's to come from the duo, the teaser comprises only of a screenshot and does not include an audio preview. What we can see, however, is a portion of the song's title, which ends with "e this" alongside half of the track's runtime. 

Earlier in the month, Marshmello teased that he's completed a new album. This has led some to believe that the upcoming single may be included on the tracklist. However, this has not yet been confirmed. At the time of this article's publication, the release date and title for 2KBABY and Marshmello's upcoming collaboration is not yet known. 

