You Can Now Remix Marshmello's Helmet for a Chance to Win $10,000

If you've ever wanted to make changes to Marshmello's helmet, now's your chance.

After the success of his "Be Kind" video contest, the (not so) mysterious masked producer has once again teamed up with Adobe for a new fan competition. Kicking off today, the "Marshmello Helmet Remix Challenge" calls on Mello's fans to create their own version of his signature puffy helmet using designs inspired by his new music. They'll have to use Adobe's stable of creativity apps, of course, like Spark, Fresco, or Photoshop.

The winning designer will pocket $10,000 from Adobe, and their design will be incorporated into a real-life custom helmet signed by Marshmello. Adobe is also offering up a custom Photoshop Camera lens inspired by the winning design, among other prizes.

The challenge will run through December 8th, 2020. Mello fans can submit their designs here.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD