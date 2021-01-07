Marshmello Announces New Album is Finished

Marshmello has teased Joytime IV into oblivion. After confirming that a new album would be arriving in 2020—a drop that of course ended up not happening—Mello has once again teased the record, which at this point is becoming more of a fairytale than an actual release.

Mello took to Twitter today, January 7th, to share another succinct yet punctual tweet to ignite the butterflies in the collective stomach of his avid fanbase. "hey my album is done," he wrote. Back in September 2019, the masked dance and hip-hop music producer teased the fourth installment of his Joytime album series before doing so again in April 2020 by sharing the news that the record was "80% done."

Right before 2020 came to a close, Mello again teased the album when he wrote that "so much new music" is coming in 2021 in a reply to a fan on Twitter. However, at the time of this article's publication, mum's the word on when he'll be releasing Joytime IV. He is still yet to announce an official release date.

Check out Marshmello's latest album tease below.

