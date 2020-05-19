Marshmello Announces “Be Kind” Fan Video Challenge

In the midst of the dark times contrived by the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshmello recently released a new single called "Be Kind" alongside pop superstar Halsey. The bubbly pop song, released on May 1st, served as an empathetic and timely reminder to everyone navigating the challenges of the pandemic as it climbed up the Billboard charts.

Marshmello has now teamed up with Adobe and Live Nation for a fan video editing contest. He is inviting fans to create a short video that demonstrates how they are fostering kindness in a world that desperately need it right now. Anyone who enters will use "Be Kind" as the soundtrack to their video and craft it using Adobe's video editing tools. The “Be Kind” fan video contest, which will run until June 3rd, 2020, is part of Adobe's efforts to coalesce technology and art in its mission to cultivate kindness in our society.

“Excited to team up with Adobe and Live Nation on a challenge to give fans the opportunity to make their own video using my latest single ‘Be Kind’ to show how they’re bringing kindness to the world,” said Marshmello in a press statement.

The campaign is the latest initiative in what has been a major marketing effort for "Be Kind," which Marshmello and his team are using in execution of their altruistic and philanthropic endeavors. Earlier this month, he and Halsey teamed up with Postmates to donate up to $100,000 to local delivery drivers, whose work delivering food to families during the pandemic has been utterly essential.

The contest's winning entries will be spliced together to formulate the official “Be Kind” fan video, and the grand prize winner will receive an autographed, life-sized Marshmello helmet, a virtual meet-and-greet, a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription, and $10,000 in cash.

Fans who wish to enter the fan video challenge can find more information here.

