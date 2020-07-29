Marshmello Cancels Forthcoming "Joytime: Into the Melloverse" Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

With no ostensible end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, Marshmello has decided to bite the bullet and cancel his forthcoming "Joytime: Into the Melloverse" tour.

He announced the tour back in March 2020 along with its dates and supporting cast, which included NGHTMRE, Galantis, and SVDDEN DEATH. Those dates, however, are now moot and Marshmello will be issuing full refunds to those who purchased tickets.

The masked EDM superstar took to Facebook to share an official statement. "I've decided to cancel my tour," he wrote. "Up until a few months ago, pandemics were just something I thought existed in movies and the history books that we all read in school. little did any of us ever imagine we'd be living through one as I type this."

"The safety and well-being of every single one of you is way important to me than the though of rescheduling the tour for 2021," he continued. "I also know a lot of us have been hit hard financially on top of everything else so I wanted to make sure everyone that bought a ticket got their money back. All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase."

You can read Marshmello's full statement below.

