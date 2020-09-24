Well, Marshmello Has Nabbed a CMT Award Nomination

Genre crossover songs are nothing new. They have generally been enjoyed by music lovers since 70s prog rock, some of the nostalgic nu-metal of the early 2000s (yes, it was good), or that time when Nelly and Tim McGraw teamed up for the inimitable "Over And Over."

Not only is EDM no exception to this genre-bending rule, it's actually the genre of music that tends to breach into crossover territory the most. Over the years, we've seen metal-infused dubstep, big room folk-house, orchestral bass, and most recently, EDM poster snack Marshmello and pop country dreamboat Kane Brown's collaboration, "One Thing Right."

The track was a big hit that certainly teetered along the lines of country. In fact, it would appear that the inclusion of a steel guitar in this pop song was enough to nab it a nomination for one of country music's most beloved accolades, a CMT Award.

Hold your horses in the back, country purists—the category was "Collaborative Video Of The Year," so the music video was the main deciding criteria. Whether the video is country enough to merit such a nomination, however, is for the viewer to decide.

Regardless, there's something to be said about an EDM act receiving a nomination in the country world. There's also something to be said about what qualifies as country music in 2020, but that's for another time and place.

For now, Mello fans and Kane Brown's potential future ex-wives can relish the big moment, and find out if the Bonnie and Clyde-esque duo make off with the CMT Award on Wednesday, October 21st via MTV, TV Land, Paramount Network, Logo, MTV2, or Pop TV.

