Marshmello Confirms New Album to Drop in 2020

Marshmello took to Twitter today to drop an atomic bomb of an announcement for his fans.

The masked EDM and pop superstar is releasing a new album in 2020. His tweet was succinct, but far from cryptic. "New album this year," he wrote, followed by a green checkmark emoji.

Mello's last full length album arrived over a year ago in July 2019, when he dropped Joytime III, a mammoth dance record that featured collaborations with Slushii, Yultron, Wiwek, TYNAN, Crankdat, Flux Pavilion, Elohim, and A Day To Remember, among others. Back in September of that year, he sent his diehard fanbase into a tizzy when he teased the album's follow-up, tentatively titled Joytime IV, before doing so again in April 2020 by sharing the news that the record was "80% done." Considering his penchant for high-profile collaborations, fans are safe to expect a litany of them on the forthcoming Joytime IV.

At the time of writing, Marshmello nor anyone from his camp have divulged any further information about the album, including a release date. You can check out the announcement below.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD