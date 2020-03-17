Marshmello Shares Mix to Help Fans Through Worldwide COVID-19 Quarantines

Joining the list of DJs giving music fans a momentary escape from present uncertainties is Marshmello. The masked artist has delivered a half-hour mix to entertain those living under quarantine worldwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Hey Mellogang, I hope you're all staying safe and healthy during these challenging times,” reads the mix’s YouTube description. “I put together this mix so you have some music to help you get through your day. Please continue to care and support those around you in your communities. We are all in this together.”

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has spread to every continent since its initial December, 2019 outbreak in Wuhan, China. The number of confirmed cases around the globe is presently approaching 200,000 with the resulting death toll nearing 8,000 per the World Health Organization.

In addition to the lockdowns now imposed by governments around the world, everyone in metropolitan centers are encouraged to exercise extreme social distancing (remaining six feet from others in public areas) and wash their hands for more than 20 seconds multiple times a day.

