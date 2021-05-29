Marshmello on Prior deadmau5 Beef: "I Have No Animosity Towards Him"

The masked producer got candid about his prior Twitter squabbles in an interview with GQ.
Author:
Publish date:

Jake Chamms

In a new interview with GQMarshmello got candid about his prior online feuds with deadmau5, appearing to extend an olive branch in an effort to squash their beef.

The feud goes way back to 2016. In the early days of his career, Mello was famously known for the not-so-subtle "inclusion" of deadmau5 in his music videos. That included a pet mouse named Joel in his "Alone" music video as well as a mau5head-donning character in his video for "Ritual." The trolling certainly succeeded in catching deadmau5's attention, although he wasn't having any of it. 

Marshmello became the subject of more than one Twitter rant from the legendary "Strobe" producer, who at one point even outed Marshmello's real name, which was still largely a secret at the time. Those remarks even drew a rebuke from Skrillex, who publicly called deadmau5 a bully shortly thereafter.

When broached with the subject in his latest interview, Marshmello said he considers the feud old news. “I grew up listening to Deadmau5, you know? He’s definitely a pioneer of electronic dance music for sure,” Marshmello said. “I don’t want to get too much into it. No, it’s old news. And as far as that mask goes, I have no animosity towards him.”

The pandemic has also shifted Marshmello's priorities. He shared he's less likely to be engaged in petty squabbles in the future. “I think there could possibly be a little bit more compassion," he continued. "Things have slowed down and like people have kind of really gotten a chance to look at themselves. All the beefs of any genre—just relax a little bit.”

With a clearer head Marshmello is focusing his efforts on finishing his upcoming album, which he indicates is nearly ready for release.

