Marshmello Deletes All Posts from His Instagram Account

If social media serves as any indicator, Marshmello may be gearing up for an announcement of sorts. The masked DJ/producer cleaned out his Instagram account, leading many to believe that new music or something else entirely may be on the way.

Whereas some artists simply upload solid-black default images to their accounts lead up to a big reveal, however, Marshmello (real name Chris Comstock) went a little more extreme. He appears to have deleted every post from the account, which has nearly 30 million followers.

Comstock has not put out any solo releases thus far in 2020. Earlier in the week, though, he and SVDDEN DEATH dropped their second collaboration, "Crusade." Last year the masked hitmaker released his Joytime III album, collaborated with numerous pop and hip-hop artists, and made waves with his in-game Fortnite concert.

Aside from new profile pictures that match that of his Instagram account, Marshmello's Twitter and Instagram accounts don't appear to have been significantly altered at the time of writing.

