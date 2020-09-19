NBA Player Kevin Love to Host Mental Health Q&A With Demi Lovato and Marshmello

Just over a week ago, Demi Lovato and Marshmello's hotly anticipated collaboration "Ok Not To Be Ok" was released on World Suicide Prevention Day. In light of the melancholic pop ballad, the two artists have now scheduled a forthcoming Q&A session to discuss the subject of mental health and wellness, which will be hosted by Kevin Love.

The star Cleveland Cavaliers center recently penned an introspective essay for the Players Tribune titled "To Anybody Going Through It," wherein he explains his own day-to-day struggles of life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Love has been a vocal advocate for mental well-being in the NBA and has been open about his battle with anxiety and depression on and off the court.

For next week's event, Marshmello has set the tone for a different kind of Q&A session, one more akin to an open dialogue. The producer encouraged fans to open up about their lives during quarantine and how they are handling the experience.

Questions will be selected on Twitter starting at 12PM PST (3PM ET) on Monday, September 21st. Fans should tweet using the #oknottobeok hashtag to participate.

