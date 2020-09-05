Marshmello and Demi Lovato Tease Long-Awaited Collaboration "Ok Not To Be Ok"

Marshmello and Demi Lovato have broken the silence on their long-awaited collaboration, which seems likely to arrive within the coming week.

Marshmello took to Twitter to drop a teaser that shows just how long fans have been yearning for this release. A montage of frustrated tweets "roasting" the superstar producer demonstrates the Lovatics have been on the edge of their seats waiting for this collaboration to drop for quite awhile. Lovato and Marshmello were first said to be working together over two years ago.

Fortunately, it seems the prolonged wait is almost over. Demi Lovato gave fans the tangible evidence they've been searching for, replying with the title of the forthcoming release, "Ok Not To be Ok," and a link to oknottobeok.com.

The link takes us back in time to the early era of the Internet, complete with a mood quiz and the capability to play Minesweeper on the site. The page also includes a link to Hope For The Day, a non-profit organization focused on mental health education. Finally, a pre-save link and what appears to be a countdown clock are positioned prominently on the top right of the webpage.

The countdown appears set to expire on September 10th, indicating the collaboration will likely be released on World Suicide Prevention Day.

