Marshmello and Halsey Join Forces with Postmates to Donate Up to $100K to Local Drivers

Following the release of their collaborative single "Be Kind" last week, Marshmello and Halsey today announced a new partnership with Postmates.

Both artists took to Twitter to share the exciting news, which will go a long way to supporting delivery drivers and local restaurants during the pandemic.

In order to further propagate the altruistic message behind the track, Mello and Halsey have teamed up with one of the gig economy's most popular platforms to donate up to $100,000 in tips to the army of drivers known as the Postmates Fleet, whose essential work delivering food amidst the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be understated.

From May 8th to May 15th, Postmates patrons can use the code "BEKIND" to receive a $5 credit on their order, and the Postmate delivering it will receive a $10 tip from Marshmello, Halsey and Postmates. It's also important to note that the tip is in addition to the Postmates' normal compensation plus any tips from the customer.

